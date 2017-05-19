In Your World – 2 Pak officials detained in Kabul; clashes outside Turkish Embassy in US & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
19 May 2017
7:21 PM
- Two Pakistani embassy officials in Afghanistan were picked up from a market in Kabul and detained on Thursday, the Dawn reported. The two officials Hassan Khanzada — a visa assistant at the embassy and staff driver Syed Munir Shah, were detained by Afghan intelligence agency the National Directorate of Security. Pakistan has alleged that this act of its neighbour is a violation of the Vienna Convention.
- A North Korean ferry docked at the Russian Pacific Port of Vladvostok for the first time on Thursday, in a move that Moscow calls a “purely commercial” venture from its Korean neighbour. However, international relations analyst across the world termed the North’s move a drive from its leader Kim Jong Un to strengthen ties with Moscow fearing its only major ally China might just turn its back on it.
- US officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador’s residence in Washington. Video shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan observing the clashes from a distance. The violence broke out after Erdogan returned to the embassy after meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday when Erdogan’s security staff moved in to break up anti-government protests.
- Security forces in Venezuela attempted to disperse anti-government protesters with water cannons and tear gas in Caracas on Thursday. The protest comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira and as the US slapped new sanctions on eight members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court, accusing them of abusing power and damaging their nation’s democratic fabric.
- Violence erupted late on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro after protesters rallying for the resignation of President Michel Temer, who is engulfed in a corruption scandal, clashed with police. Thousands of protesters marched peacefully at first in downtown Rio. After they reached their final destination, an anarchist group known as Black Bloc clashed violently with police. Earlier, Temer rejected calls for his resignation, saying he will fight corruption allegations.
First Published
|
19 May 2017
7:21 PM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party