  Socially Online – FB teams up with Major League Baseball; messaging app Telegram makes updates & more

Socially Online – FB teams up with Major League Baseball; messaging app Telegram makes updates & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 May 2017 7:21 PM

  • Facebook has announced a new live-streaming service with Major League Baseball that will bring 20 live, regular season games to the social network. This is part of the tech giant’s big push into premium video service.

  • Messaging app Telegram will now allow users to let users make payments through chatbots. It has also added short video messages and new design options for its Instant View reading mode.

  • Chinese social media app Sina Weibo has surpassed Twitter as it now has 340 million monthly active users, a 30% rise from 2016. Twitter by comparison has 328 million monthly active users.

  • Facebook Messenger has changed the way the content on its home screen is organized. The update introduces new tabs to the top of Messenger’s main screen for moving between your messages, active contacts, and groups.

  • Online publishing platform Medium will now offer audio stories for its paid membership program. It will provide an audio version of every story created specifically for its members and will also be available on some of the best posts.

First Published | 19 May 2017 7:21 PM
