  3. Kolkata Wrap – WB boat tragedy in Ganges; teen found dead in Tiljala Park & more

Kolkata Wrap – WB boat tragedy in Ganges; teen found dead in Tiljala Park & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 May 2017 7:21 PM

  • A small boat capsized due to bad weather in River Ganges at Shimultala area in West Bengal. At least 4 people have been killed in the mishap.

  • There has been an exchange of gunfire between security personnel and the poachers at the Gorumara national park as the poachers have been killing Rhinos for their horns.

  • The body of a 15-year-old boy has been found in a park at Tiljala area of Kolkata. His family suspect that he might have died due to drug overdose.

  • Trolley trouble resurfaced at the Kolkata airport, sparking angry protests by passengers who had to tow their luggage.

  • The weather department has predicted more pre-monsoon rains in Kolkata. The weather will remain pleasant for next few days.

First Published | 19 May 2017 7:21 PM
Read News On:

boat tragedy

Rhinos

Shimultala

Tiljala Park

