IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders clash to set date with Pune Supergiant in the final

Indian Premier League (IPL) table toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) face familiar foes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in qualifier 2 of the 10th edition of the cricket tournament.

Mumbai Indians went down to Rising Pune Supergaint (RPS) in the 1st qualifier and have a 2nd shot of making it to the final.

Rohit sharma’s side have already beaten Kolkata twice this season and will hope to complete a treble over Gautam Gambhir’s side.

The wicket in Bengaluru will pose a challenge for Mumbai, as Kolkata bowlers will hope to seize the moment.

On the other hand, Kolkata have ousted Hyderabad in the eliminator in a rain-hit game. They will be familiar with the conditions and would want to cash in on the same.

First Published | 19 May 2017 11:48 PM