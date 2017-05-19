LIVE TV
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders clash to set date with Pune Supergiant in the final

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 May 2017 11:48 PM

Indian Premier League (IPL) table toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) face familiar foes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in qualifier 2 of the 10th edition of the cricket tournament.

Mumbai Indians went down to Rising Pune Supergaint (RPS) in the 1st qualifier and have a 2nd shot of making it to the final.

Rohit sharma’s side have already beaten Kolkata twice this season and will hope to complete a treble over Gautam Gambhir’s side.

The wicket in Bengaluru will pose a challenge for Mumbai, as Kolkata bowlers will hope to seize the moment.

On the other hand, Kolkata have ousted Hyderabad in the eliminator in a rain-hit game. They will be familiar with the conditions and would want to cash in on the same.

