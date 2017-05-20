Metro Top 10 — Protest outside Delhi Metro HQ over fare hike; Karnataka takes major step to clean Bellandur Lake

Delhi: Left wing students and trade unions protested outside the Delhi Metro headquarters against the fare hike and demanded its rollback.

Mumbai: The Tejas Express, which has several modern facilities on board like LED TV and tea, coffee vending machines, will be flagged off from Mumbai on May 22.

Bengaluru: In a major step to clean Bellandur Lake, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board on Friday shut down 76 industries around the water body.

Chennai: The 37th convocation of the Anna University finally took place on Friday, with the degrees being signed by someone other than the vice-chancellor for the very first time.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has warned the Mumbai Airport of an agitation if it did not withdraw illegal toll being levied on vehicles entering its premises.

Bengaluru: The Lalbagh Lake that is located within the protected environs of Lalbagh botanical gardens is also being polluted by illegal discharge of sewage into it.

Delhi: A fire broke out on Friday in a shop on the first floor of a building in south Delhi’s Nehru Place market prompting a response from the Delhi Fire Services.

Kolkata: Kolkata Airport’s trolley trouble will continue following the suspension of a tender to procure 3,000 trolleys due to a legal complication.

Chennai: An early onset of sea breeze ensured a relatively pleasant Friday in Chennai despite mercury breaching the 40 degree mark again.

Hyderabad: For the 4th time in last few months, the carcass of a deer was found at the University of Hyderabad south campus.

