LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Metro Top 10 — Protest outside Delhi Metro HQ over fare hike; Karnataka takes major step to clean Bellandur Lake

Metro Top 10 — Protest outside Delhi Metro HQ over fare hike; Karnataka takes major step to clean Bellandur Lake

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 May 2017 10:13 AM

Delhi: Left wing students and trade unions protested outside the Delhi Metro headquarters against the fare hike and demanded its rollback.

Mumbai: The Tejas Express, which has several modern facilities on board like LED TV and tea, coffee vending machines, will be flagged off from Mumbai on May 22. 

Bengaluru: In a major step to clean Bellandur Lake, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board on Friday shut down 76 industries around the water body.

Chennai: The 37th convocation of the Anna University finally took place on Friday, with the degrees being signed by someone other than the vice-chancellor for the very first time.

MumbaiShiv Sena has warned the Mumbai Airport of an agitation if it did not withdraw illegal toll being levied on vehicles entering its premises.

 Bengaluru:  The Lalbagh Lake that is located within the protected environs of Lalbagh botanical gardens is also being polluted by illegal discharge of sewage into it.

Delhi: A fire broke out on Friday in a shop on the first floor of a building in south Delhi’s Nehru Place market prompting a response from the Delhi Fire Services.

KolkataKolkata Airport’s trolley trouble will continue following the suspension of a tender to procure 3,000 trolleys due to a legal complication.

Chennai: An early onset of sea breeze ensured a relatively pleasant Friday in Chennai despite mercury breaching the 40 degree mark again. 

Hyderabad: For the 4th time in last few months, the carcass of a deer was found at the University of Hyderabad south campus.

 

 

 

 

First Published | 20 May 2017 10:10 AM
Read News On:

Delhi Metro headquarters

Delhi’s Nehru Place market

Kolkata Airport’s

Tejas Express

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Cyber attack: 19 Kenyan firms hit by costly ransomware virus

Entertainment

Here is why Swami Om was beaten black and blue at a public event

National

Security forces not involved in Pulwama villager’s death: Police

Sports

IPL 2017: We deserve to be in the final, says Rohit Sharma

More Videos

Business: Tata Power posts net loss of Rs 246.9 crore; GST Council finalises tax rates

Sports Wrap — Mumbai Indians beats Knight Riders by 6 wickets; Neymar left out by Brazil coach Tite

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders clash to set date with Pune Supergiant in the final

Bengaluru Wrap – NGT hits out at Karnataka government; KIA gets 2 solar projects & more

Kolkata Wrap – WB boat tragedy in Ganges; teen found dead in Tiljala Park & more

Socially Online – FB teams up with Major League Baseball; messaging app Telegram makes updates & more

In Your World – 2 Pak officials detained in Kabul; clashes outside Turkish Embassy in US & more

Crime Wrap – Delhi police busts IPL betting racket; 3 arrested in Kolkata’s New Town molestation case & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.