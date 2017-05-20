LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Business: Tata Power posts net loss of Rs 246.9 crore; GST Council finalises tax rates

Business: Tata Power posts net loss of Rs 246.9 crore; GST Council finalises tax rates

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 May 2017 10:11 AM

The GST Council has finalised tax rates for all services under the new tax regime. Services like healthcare and education remain exempted from tax. All other services have been fitted into 4 different rates of 5%, 12%, the standard rate of 18%, and luxury rate of 28%. While the transport services have largely been kept under the 5% bracket, cinemas have been brought under the 28% tax rate.

Telecom customer base grew by about half a per cent to 119.45 crore in March taking the number of telephone subscribers in India from 1,188.55 million at the end of February 2017 to 1,194.58 million at the end of March. Telecom operators including Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, and BSNL reported an increase in their base, recovering from the competitive pressure from Reliance Jio.

Tata Power has posted a loss for the 4th quarter ended 31 March from a profit a year earlier. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 246.9 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with a consolidated net profit of Rs82.95 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations also fell 1.8% to Rs7166.79 crore.

Grasim Industries Ltd, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs1,063 crore for the 4th quarter from Rs1,055 crore a year ago. Revenue sees an increase of 6% at Rs11,409 crore against Rs10,763.70 crore last year. Grasim Industries has 4 lines of businesses—viscose staple fibre, cement, chemicals and textiles.

About 37,000 AT&T workers in Chicago, walked off the job on Friday as part of a planned 3-day national strike over a contract dispute. These workers represent nearly 14 percent of the company’s total workforce. The walkout could possibly shut down some AT&T retail stores this weekend. The workers are demanding wage increases that cover healthcare costs, job security and a fair scheduling policy.

First Published | 20 May 2017 10:10 AM
Read News On:

businesses—viscose

Grasim Industries

Telecom customer

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Cyber attack: 19 Kenyan firms hit by costly ransomware virus

Entertainment

Here is why Swami Om was beaten black and blue at a public event

National

Security forces not involved in Pulwama villager’s death: Police

Sports

IPL 2017: We deserve to be in the final, says Rohit Sharma

More Videos

Metro Top 10 — Protest outside Delhi Metro HQ over fare hike; Karnataka takes major step to clean Bellandur Lake

Sports Wrap — Mumbai Indians beats Knight Riders by 6 wickets; Neymar left out by Brazil coach Tite

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders clash to set date with Pune Supergiant in the final

Bengaluru Wrap – NGT hits out at Karnataka government; KIA gets 2 solar projects & more

Kolkata Wrap – WB boat tragedy in Ganges; teen found dead in Tiljala Park & more

Socially Online – FB teams up with Major League Baseball; messaging app Telegram makes updates & more

In Your World – 2 Pak officials detained in Kabul; clashes outside Turkish Embassy in US & more

Crime Wrap – Delhi police busts IPL betting racket; 3 arrested in Kolkata’s New Town molestation case & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.