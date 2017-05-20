Sports Wrap — Mumbai Indians beats Knight Riders by 6 wickets; Neymar left out by Brazil coach Tite

Karn Sharma picked his best T20 figures as Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets at Bengaluru to qualify for the IPL 10 final vs. Rising Pune Supergiant.

Brazil coach Tite has left out FC Barcelona forward Neymar for a pair of friendly matches against Argentina and Australia on June 9 and 13 in Melbourne.

Rafael Nadal’s 17-match winning streak came to an end as the Spaniard was knocked out of the quarterfinals of the 2017 Rome Masters by Austria’s Dominic Thiem in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Fenerbahce brought a vociferous crowd to its feet as they beat Real Madrid 84-75 to reach the final of the 2017 Euroleague after finishing as runners-up in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

New Zealand’s George Bennett took over the leader’s yellow jersey after the 6th and penultimate stage of the Tour of California. The final stage will emanate from Mountain High to Pasadena.

First Published | 20 May 2017 10:10 AM