LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Crime Watch —Video of jailed MLA Ramesh Kadam goes viral; ATM van looted in Rohini

Crime Watch —Video of jailed MLA Ramesh Kadam goes viral; ATM van looted in Rohini

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 May 2017 1:27 PM

Mumbai: A video of former MLA Ramesh Kadam, who is lodged in Byculla Jail in a Rs 365-crore scam, abusing an on-duty cop has gone viral on the internet.

Delhi: A cash van out to refill an ATM in Rohini was looted by two men on a bike on Friday afternoon. 2 bike-borne assailants attacked the 3 men in the cash van with pepper spray before looting.

Mumbai: The Anti Narcotic Cell of Mumbai police has busted a drug racket wherein the peddlers used to target college students. Mephedrone Drug worth Rs 7.40 lakh have been seized from them.

Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against two Delhi-based brothers in connection with its probe into a Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case. The chargesheet was filed in a special court on friday.

Mumbai: A 42-year-old woman in Thane has been duped of Rs 72,000 after a caller posed as a bank executive and acquired her account details.

First Published | 20 May 2017 1:27 PM
Read News On:

Bank executive

cash van

Mephedrone Drug

MLA Ramesh Kadam

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

GST to help improve India’s exports: Sitharaman

Entertainment

Jeffrey Katzenberg feted with Palme d’Or at Cannes

National

Kulbhushan Jadhav case will be dealt according to Pakistani law: Pak interior minister

Sports

Espanyol beats Granada 2-1 to claim eighth spot in La Liga

More Videos

Chennai Top — Tamil Nadu facing its worst drought in several decades; AIIMS in Tamil Nadu likely by year end

In your World — Iran witnesses masive voter turnout in Presidential election; North Korea calls allegations of ransomware attack ‘ridiculous’

Business: Tata Power posts net loss of Rs 246.9 crore; GST Council finalises tax rates

Metro Top 10 — Protest outside Delhi Metro HQ over fare hike; Karnataka takes major step to clean Bellandur Lake

Sports Wrap — Mumbai Indians beats Knight Riders by 6 wickets; Neymar left out by Brazil coach Tite

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders clash to set date with Pune Supergiant in the final

Bengaluru Wrap – NGT hits out at Karnataka government; KIA gets 2 solar projects & more

Kolkata Wrap – WB boat tragedy in Ganges; teen found dead in Tiljala Park & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.