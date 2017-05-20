Crime Watch —Video of jailed MLA Ramesh Kadam goes viral; ATM van looted in Rohini

Mumbai: A video of former MLA Ramesh Kadam, who is lodged in Byculla Jail in a Rs 365-crore scam, abusing an on-duty cop has gone viral on the internet.

Delhi: A cash van out to refill an ATM in Rohini was looted by two men on a bike on Friday afternoon. 2 bike-borne assailants attacked the 3 men in the cash van with pepper spray before looting.

Mumbai: The Anti Narcotic Cell of Mumbai police has busted a drug racket wherein the peddlers used to target college students. Mephedrone Drug worth Rs 7.40 lakh have been seized from them.

Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against two Delhi-based brothers in connection with its probe into a Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case. The chargesheet was filed in a special court on friday.

Mumbai: A 42-year-old woman in Thane has been duped of Rs 72,000 after a caller posed as a bank executive and acquired her account details.

First Published | 20 May 2017 1:27 PM