Chennai Top — Tamil Nadu facing its worst drought in several decades; AIIMS in Tamil Nadu likely by year end

With Tamil Nadu facing its worst drought in several decades, public sector banks involved in agriculture financing has announced personal loans up to Rs 50,000 per household to create water-related infrastructure.

Health minister C. Vijayabaskar has said that the Union health ministry is likely to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Tamil Nadu by the year end.

A molecular genetic lab will soon be set up in the Institute of Child Health, Kilpauk, to prevent birth defects in the newborn. The lab will provide DNA testing free of cost for congenital diseases.

The 37th convocation of the Anna University finally took place on Friday, with the degrees being signed by someone other than the vice-chancellor for the very first time.

An early onset of sea breeze ensured a relatively pleasant Friday in Chennai despite mercury breaching the 40 degree mark again.

First Published | 20 May 2017 2:40 PM