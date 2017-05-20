LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians eliminate Kolkata Knight Riders, will face Rising Pune Supergiant in the final

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians eliminate Kolkata Knight Riders, will face Rising Pune Supergiant in the final

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 May 2017 11:21 PM

Team Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in the second qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10 to qualify for the final.

Giving a target of 108 runs, Mumbai eased past the total to win the match by 6 wickets.

Despite losing early wickets, Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma guided Mumbai to victory as the side set up a cracking finale against rivals Rising Pune Supergiant.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma’s side wrecked havoc in Bengaluru with the ball to restrict Kolkata for a paltry 107 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah & Karn Sharma were the star performers for Mumbai as Knights failed to get any sort of momentum.

First Published | 20 May 2017 11:21 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

GST to help improve India’s exports: Sitharaman

Entertainment

‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ not inspired from any other film, says Aamir Khan

National

Fighting fake news spread by BJP biggest challenge in 2019: Digvijaya Singh

Sports

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: Mumbai Indians ride heavy on experience to topple Rising Pune Supergiant

More Videos

Chennai Top — Tamil Nadu facing its worst drought in several decades; AIIMS in Tamil Nadu likely by year end

In your World — Iran witnesses masive voter turnout in Presidential election; North Korea calls allegations of ransomware attack ‘ridiculous’

Crime Watch —Video of jailed MLA Ramesh Kadam goes viral; ATM van looted in Rohini

Business: Tata Power posts net loss of Rs 246.9 crore; GST Council finalises tax rates

Metro Top 10 — Protest outside Delhi Metro HQ over fare hike; Karnataka takes major step to clean Bellandur Lake

Sports Wrap — Mumbai Indians beats Knight Riders by 6 wickets; Neymar left out by Brazil coach Tite

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders clash to set date with Pune Supergiant in the final

Bengaluru Wrap – NGT hits out at Karnataka government; KIA gets 2 solar projects & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.