IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians eliminate Kolkata Knight Riders, will face Rising Pune Supergiant in the final

Team Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in the second qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10 to qualify for the final.

Giving a target of 108 runs, Mumbai eased past the total to win the match by 6 wickets.

Despite losing early wickets, Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma guided Mumbai to victory as the side set up a cracking finale against rivals Rising Pune Supergiant.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma’s side wrecked havoc in Bengaluru with the ball to restrict Kolkata for a paltry 107 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah & Karn Sharma were the star performers for Mumbai as Knights failed to get any sort of momentum.

First Published | 20 May 2017 11:21 PM