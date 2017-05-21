Metro Top 10 — Delhi University releases first cut-off list; open defecation and waste dumping on Yamuna floodplains banned

Delhi: Delhi University will release its first cut-off for admissions to undergraduate programmes in 61 colleges on June 20.

Mumbai: After 85 weeks of efforts by Mumbai citizens along with the BMC, the Verosva beach is finally clean. 5 million kg of filth has been removed from the beach.

Bengaluru: United Bengaluru visited 4 lakes in north Bengaluru which need immediate attention. Their aim is to revive water bodies across the city.

Kolkata: The Council of Leather Exports committed is investing Rs 1,000 crore in Bengal after 20 merchants from Kanpur had a meeting with state finance minister Amit Mitra.

Chennai: 28 technical institutions in Tamil Nadu will not carry out admissions for the upcoming academic year, leading to a reduction of about 10,000 engineering seats in the state.

Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has banned open defecation and waste dumping on the Yamuna floodplains. It has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on violators.

Mumbai: Two days after the Supreme Court disposed of a resident’s plea to stop the hacking of trees for the Metro-3 project, MMRC started cutting of trees in Flora fountain.

Chennai: The second unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project was reconnected to the southern power grid. It was shut down earlier this month due to steam leakage.

Kolkata: IIT-Kharagpur will start a project developing solar-powered bikes for its campus. The bikes’ batteries will be charged at solar powered refuelling stations.

Bengaluru: As rains and hailstorms lashed Bengaluru, the city suffered major power cuts in its southern and eastern parts.

First Published | 21 May 2017 10:23 AM