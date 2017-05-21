LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Metro Top 10 — Delhi University releases first cut-off list; open defecation and waste dumping on Yamuna floodplains banned

Metro Top 10 — Delhi University releases first cut-off list; open defecation and waste dumping on Yamuna floodplains banned

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 21 May 2017 10:23 AM

Delhi: Delhi University will release its first cut-off for admissions to undergraduate programmes in 61 colleges on June 20.

MumbaiAfter 85 weeks of efforts by Mumbai citizens along with the BMC, the Verosva beach is finally clean. 5 million kg of filth has been removed from the beach.

BengaluruUnited Bengaluru visited 4 lakes in north Bengaluru which need immediate attention. Their aim is to revive water bodies across the city.

Kolkata: The Council of Leather Exports committed is investing Rs 1,000 crore in Bengal after 20 merchants from Kanpur had a meeting with state finance minister Amit Mitra.

Chennai: 28 technical institutions in Tamil Nadu will not carry out admissions for the upcoming academic year, leading to a reduction of about 10,000 engineering seats in the state.

DelhiThe National Green Tribunal has banned open defecation and waste dumping on the Yamuna floodplains. It has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on violators.

MumbaiTwo days after the Supreme Court disposed of a resident’s plea to stop the hacking of trees for the Metro-3 project, MMRC started cutting of trees in Flora fountain.

Chennai: The second unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project was reconnected to the southern power grid. It was shut down earlier this month due to steam leakage.

Kolkata: IIT-Kharagpur will start a project developing solar-powered bikes for its campus. The bikes’ batteries will be charged at solar powered refuelling stations.

BengaluruAs rains and hailstorms lashed Bengaluru, the city suffered major power cuts in its southern and eastern parts.

First Published | 21 May 2017 10:23 AM
Read News On:

Council of Leather Exports

MMRC

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Punjab sand mines e-auction nets 20 times more revenue

Entertainment

Lady Gaga’s emotional tribute to friend who died of cancer

National

Tremors continue in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba region for third day

Sports

IPL 2017, RPS vs MI: It’s ‘Maharashtra Derby’ in the final between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad

More Videos

Crime Wrap — Delhi youth arrested for abducting her neighbour; CISF constable arrested at Bengaluru airport

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians eliminate Kolkata Knight Riders, will face Rising Pune Supergiant in the final

Chennai Top — Tamil Nadu facing its worst drought in several decades; AIIMS in Tamil Nadu likely by year end

In your World — Iran witnesses masive voter turnout in Presidential election; North Korea calls allegations of ransomware attack ‘ridiculous’

Crime Watch —Video of jailed MLA Ramesh Kadam goes viral; ATM van looted in Rohini

Business: Tata Power posts net loss of Rs 246.9 crore; GST Council finalises tax rates

Metro Top 10 — Protest outside Delhi Metro HQ over fare hike; Karnataka takes major step to clean Bellandur Lake

Sports Wrap — Mumbai Indians beats Knight Riders by 6 wickets; Neymar left out by Brazil coach Tite

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.