Crime Wrap — Delhi youth arrested for abducting her neighbour; CISF constable arrested at Bengaluru airport

Delhi: Police in west Delhi’s Alipur have arrested a youth for allegedly abducting her neighbour, a class 10 girl while she was on her way to tuition on Saturday evening and molesting her in his car.

Thane: Cracking down on demonetized currency hoarding, the Thane Police’s anti-chain snatching squad arrested 2 Mumbai-based men with demonetized currency notes worth Rs. 1 crore.

Delhi: A Delhi-based property dealer has alleged that he was beaten up by 4 policemen after his car brushed against their motorcycle on the intervening night of May 17 and 18 in west Delhi’s Rohini district.

Bengaluru: A CISF constable posted at Kempegowda International Airport has been arrested for allegedly operating as a carrier for smuggling in contraband items into the airport.

Chennai: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras was allegedly molested on the campus by a group of men who are not students at the institution. One accused has been arrested.

First Published | 21 May 2017 10:26 AM