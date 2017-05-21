Socially online — Facebook, WhatsApp roll out new features

Facebook has announced the introduction of new tabs in the messenger app, and new, specific notifications to better connect users with its various functions. It is designed to make it faster and easier to connect.

WHATSAPP has launched a new feature that lets users rank certain conversations over others. The new pinned message feature allows the user to prioritise up to three contacts and groups to the top of their list of WhatsApp conversations.

As part of their ongoing effort to improve the business value of the platform, Pinterest is adding Pin-specific stats to each Pin. It will make the data easier to access, analyze and take action in the case of switching to a Promoted Pin.

Twitter announced some privacy policy updates and new tools to give the users more control over how their information is used. The app has also discontinued support for the Do Not Track browser preference.

The Nintendo Switch last week released a brand new update to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. However, one of the most interesting tweaks to the game appears to be related to some offensive material in the game. The offensive material actually refers to a small animation.

