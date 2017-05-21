Bengaluru — Toxic foam spreads again in Varthur Lake; Bengaluru witnesses heavy rains and hailstorms

High-speed wind damaged the mesh erected to stop the foam from spilling on to the road near Varthur lake. The toxic foam has once again started spreading.

United Bengaluru visited 4 lakes in north Bengaluru which need immediate attention. Their aim is to revive water bodies across the city.

Police are searching for wife of former BBMP corporator V Nagaraj who was arrested after Rs 15 crore in banned currency was seized from his house on April 14.

The Bengaluru City Police are planning to launch a mobile application to register vehicle thefts. The app will be similar to the ‘e-lost and found’ app.

As rains and hailstorms lashed Bengaluru, the city suffered major power cuts in its southern and eastern parts.

First Published | 21 May 2017 10:27 AM