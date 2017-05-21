Tech & You — IBM announces quantum computer update; Skoda unveils all new SUV Karoq

IBM has announced a major upgrade to its powerful quantum computer that is being developed for business and science use and allows calculations not possible with conventional computers. The upgrade is from 5 to 16 quibits and will allow more powerful and complex calculations. Its developers say that its benefit to humanity could potentially be huge, including helping to develop new medicines.

Swiss tech firm ETH Zurich has developed an algorithm called VarCity that allows you to recreate cities in rich 3-D mode from images harvested online. The firm that is based in Switzerland’s largest city Zurich also created a rich 3-D model of the city itself. Images were taken from numerous online resources and analyzed to create a 3-D map of the city. Pictures taken from different angles of the same building provide data like how big windows are and their surface area.

Skoda has finally unveiled its all new SUV Karoq that will arrive in India in 2018 and will replace the Yeti SUV in Indian market. It is based on the same platform and almost similar design language as the Skoda Kodiaq, that itself will be launched in India soon. It also gets a large, central touchscreen infotainment system that comes with features like Apple CarPlay and the dual zone climate control.

A group of scientists at San Diego, California’s Salk Institute for Biological Studies are working on a drug designed to reprogram the body to burn fat instead of sugar or fuel. The experiment is being conducted on mice that were fed the drug and were found showing signs of improved health without any exercise. If successful, the drug will be used in a pill that will help people shed obesity, without ever moving a muscle.

Microsoft Research has presented a pair of augmented reality glasses that use near-eye displays to produce holograms to the wearer. The glasses have an 80-degree field of view and the ability to correct for a person’s astigmatism, allowing virtual objects to be viewed through the AR glasses without additional corrective lenses. With this, the company hopes to move closer to truly mobile near-eye displays that match the range of capabilities of human vision.

First Published | 21 May 2017 2:29 PM