In your World — Trump conferred with highest civilian honour in Riyadh; ‘Dalai Lama to pick his own successor’

US president Donald Trump received a royal welcome at Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Saturday. This is Trump’s first stopover in his maiden overseas trip as President. The Saudi King Salman conferred on Trump the Kingdom’s highest civilian honour. The US gifted its host a 110 billion dollars arms package, and a series of military and private sector deals aimed at sending their common enemies, particularly Iran, a strong message.

Hours after Hassan Rouhani regained the post of president in Iran after an election that witnessed a massive turnout, he was at the receiving end of fire from the US. The US and Saudi Arabia signed major military and private sector deals, saying that these partnerships send a strong message to their common enemies, indicating Iran. US has time and again warned Iran to dismantle its network of terrorism and stop ballistic missile testing.

President of the Tibetan government-in-exile Lobsang Sangay on Saturday said that the The Dalai Lama will himself pick his successor, and that this may happen “soon”. The Dalai Lama is selected in any of 3 ways: reincarnation, selection or emanation. Sangay asserted that China has no say in the matter of appointment of the Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of the Tibetan community, and that any interference would be illegitimate.

First Published | 21 May 2017 5:01 PM