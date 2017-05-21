LIVE TV
  Hollywood — Tom 'Bane' Hardy in Spider-Man spin-off; Vanessa Bayer quits Saturday Night Live

Hollywood — Tom ‘Bane’ Hardy in Spider-Man spin-off; Vanessa Bayer quits Saturday Night Live

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 21 May 2017 5:45 PM

Vanessa Bayer is leaving Saturday Night Live after a seven-year spell on the long-running late night sketch comedy program. Bayer joined SNL as a featured member in 2010 before being promoted to a full cast member two years later. She rose to prominence on the show for her impersonation of pop star Miley Cyrus. Bayer announced the news on her Instagram, Thanking SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories.

Oscar nominee Tom Hardy will portray the comic book anti-hero Venom in Sony’s first-ever feature-length “Spider-Man” spin-off. The 39 year-old actor will play the role of Eddie Brock, a freelance photographer who becomes infected by an alien life form that needs a host in order to survive.

He will also feature in this summer’s Second World War drama ‘Dunkirk’.Willie Nelson reportedly laughed at his death hoax that made the rounds on the internet on May 20. Willie himself actually finds the whole thing hilarious. The singer said that he is used to being killed off by the internet and he just laughs it off now. On May 20 reports came out that the 84-year old country music icon had tragically passed away, but soon it was figured out that all reports were bogus.

Jimmy Fallon recently asked Katy Perry about her latest single “Swish Swish” which is believed to be taking a dig at Taylor Swift. Swift in response did not comment about the song, although she said that it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever somebody’s trying to hold them down or bully them.
Taylor Swift’s 2014 single “Bad Blood” was hinted to be directed at Katy Perry.

First Published | 21 May 2017 5:45 PM
Oscar nominee

Vanessa Bayer

