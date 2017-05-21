LIVE TV
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiant to clash for glory

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 21 May 2017 11:28 PM

Aiming to win their third title, the formidable Mumbai Indians will face an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant in what promises to be a riveting ‘grand finale’ of the 10th Indian Premier League.

Billed as a ‘Maharashtra derby’, the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.

Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating Mumbai thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in qualifier 1. But the final is a new day and Mumbai can always be fourth time lucky.

Two-time champions Mumbai will be playing their fourth final and should have been termed as clear favourites had it not been for a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record 7th IPL final.

First Published | 21 May 2017 11:28 PM
