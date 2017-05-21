IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiant to clash for glory

Aiming to win their third title, the formidable Mumbai Indians will face an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant in what promises to be a riveting ‘grand finale’ of the 10th Indian Premier League.

Billed as a ‘Maharashtra derby’, the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.

Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating Mumbai thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in qualifier 1. But the final is a new day and Mumbai can always be fourth time lucky.

Two-time champions Mumbai will be playing their fourth final and should have been termed as clear favourites had it not been for a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record 7th IPL final.

First Published | 21 May 2017 11:28 PM