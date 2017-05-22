LIVE TV
  3. NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 5 metros

NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 5 metros

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 May 2017 11:16 AM

Delhi: Dalit protesters staged a massive protest on Sunday at Jantar Mantar against alleged atrocities on Dalits in Saharanpur.

Mumbai: The much awaited 19-coach Tejas Express between Mumbai to Goa will be inaugurated later today offering passengers a luxurious journey between the 2 places.

Chennai: 249 members of the May 17 movement group were picked at the Marina Beach as they tried to hold a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 8th anniversary of the end of the Sri Lankan civil war.

Mumbai: The Aarey Colony will lose another 7,200 square metre land that the Mumbai Metro needs in addition to the 3 lakh square metre plot it already has.

Bengaluru: Metro services which came to a halt between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road on Saturday night due to heavy rain resumed at 6am on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has decided to take up road restoration work and complete it by the end of this month.

Chennai: Chennai continued to see hot and dry weather condition that the weathermen say is due to the absence of any significant weather system over the region.

Kolkata: A motorcyclist died and the pillion rider was injured when thetwo-wheeler jumped the lights on Tallah bridge and was hit by a bus onSunday afternoon.

Delhi: Delhi and NCR residents got a respite from blistering heat on Sunday as rains brought down the temperature.

Bengaluru: Disabled marathoners participated at Sunday’s TCS World 10K marathon in Bengaluru in a section of the event titled Champions of Disability.

First Published | 22 May 2017 10:55 AM
