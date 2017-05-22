Crime Watch: Boys stripped and paraded for stealing; demonetised notes worth 90 lakh seized & more

Delhi: A 45-year-old man has been shot dead in Burari area of North Delhi. He was out on parole after his wife and children went missing. He was lodged in jail in connection with a rape case since last 4 months.

Mumbai: Two minor boys were stripped and paraded for allegedly stealing snacks from a sweet shop in Thane. The shop owner and his two sons have been arrested after the incident.

Chennai: Koyambedu police have seized demonitised currency notes worth Rs 90 lakh from two passengers travelling in a private bus. The cops were out on routine check when the notes were seized.

Hyderabad: A local YSRCP leader, Narayana Reddy, has been axed to death at Krishnagiri area. He was returning after attending a wedding when his rivals attacked him.

Delhi: A 14-year-old girl WAS allegedly sedated and molested inside a car in Delhi’s Rohini area. The victim was returning home from tuition when her neighbour committed the crime.

First Published | 22 May 2017 11:14 AM