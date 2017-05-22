LIVE TV
  Top 5 stories making news in the World of Business

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 May 2017 10:56 AM

Budget hotels and small-scale vendors registered on ecommerce sites such as Airbnb, Flipkart and Amazon will be liable to 1% tax under the GST regime when they receive payments, even if they fall in the exempted category. The
objective to impose 1 per cent on these sites is to capture all transactions in the ecommerce space.

The Defence ministry has cleared a mega naval project worth over Rs 20,000 crore for four Landing Platform Docks or warfare ships that help armed forces to transport defence equipment, helicopters and amphibious vehicle
into a war zone by sea. Once built and deployed, they will be the biggest battle ships to be built in India after the under-construction aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The Export Import Bank of India is planning to raise over Rs 10,000 crore in the current fiscal both from domestic and overseas markets. The Bank provides finances in 3 segments – overseas investment finance scheme, project exports and lines of credit which is a government to government credit. It also offers financial assistance to Indian companies which go for overseas acquisition or implement projects outside India.

Indiabulls Group has received the go-ahead from the RBI to enter the asset reconstruction business and will have full ownership of its arm. Indiabulls Asset Reconstructions, is the first Asset Reconstruction Company in the country to receive RBI nod under the new 100% ownership rule that was allowed in last year’s Budget. Earlier, sponsors of ARCs could hold only up to 50% in the arm.

In a pushback against the Trump administration, 11 nations in the Trans-Pacific Partnership OR TPP trade deal have agreed to proceed without the U.S. on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting
on Sunday. TPP had been considered all but dead after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the pact, which he claimed was a “disaster”that would hurt U.S. manufacturing.

First Published | 22 May 2017 10:56 AM
