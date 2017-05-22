Top 5 stories from Around the World

LIVE TV
By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 May 2017 1:21 PM

US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Muslim leaders to take a stand against violence committed in the name of religion. He described the war on terrorism as a “battle between good and evil”. In his address to the leaders
of Arab and other Muslim nations, Trump lashed out at Iran but went soft o
Islam. He even avoided criticizing the hosts and other nations assembled on human rights violations.

Senior Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi has dismissed claims that the China-Pakistan economic corridor is a game-changer for Pakistan. Contrary to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s view that the corridor will drive the
economy for the country, the journalist has said that the project is aimed at boosting Beijing and its currency. Sethi said China is competing globally to make the Yuan an alternative to the Dollar.

Iraq’s special forces reported that they have nearly retaken Mosul. However, IS is still clinging to a dwindling portion of Iraq’s second largest city. It controls some eight square kilometres of western Mosul, including the
dense Old City. It remains to be seen which of the multiple government forces encircling Mosul will be tasked with assaulting the final IS stronghold districts.

North Korea on Monday confirmed the successful launch of a ballistic missile. Pyongyang fired a medium-range missile called the Pukguksong-2, a land-based version of Pyongyang’s submarine-launched weapon. The missile
uses solid-fuel that allows for immediate firing. North’s leader Kim Jong Un reportedly oversaw the firing. The fresh violations by the communist state have drawn international condemnation.

After 146 years, America’s most celebrated circus Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus is staging its final performance in New York. Owners said the tough decision was arrived at on the back of dwindling tickets sales and
high operating costs. The final performance of what the company described as “the greatest show on earth” is being streamed live from New York.

