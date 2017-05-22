LIVE TV
  World Crime: Gunmen in Kabul kill German woman; 40 arrested for drug trafficking in Brazil; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 May 2017 3:45 PM

Brazilian police have arrested nearly 40 people for drug trafficking offences in central Sao Paulo. About 500 armed officers were involved in the operation.

The families of two hostages who died in the Sydney cafe siege in 2014 have criticised police over their handling of the incident. They say police stormed the building 17 hours after the cafe manager was shot dead.

Gunmen in the Afghan capital Kabul stormed a guesthouse run by a Swedish NGO, Operation Mercy and killed a German woman and beheaded an Afghan guard.

A 32-year-old man in England has been charged with the murder of his partner, who was missing for several months. Officers started investigating her disappearance last week after hearing from police in a different part of the country that she may have come to harm.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has arrested a man on forced trafficking and child endangerment charges after a month-long investigation into alleged drug activity.

