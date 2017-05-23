LIVE TV
  3. NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 5 metros

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 23 May 2017 11:08 AM

Kolkata: The West Bengal government announced that it would soon introduce five steel vessels, each with a 250-seat capacity, to ensure increased safety of passengers.

Delhi: The Delhi Metro began a two-day safety inspection of the 5.17-km-long section covering three stations Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid and Red Fort.

Mumbai: Hundreds of homes in Bandra and Khar received intermittent power supply for nearly eight hours on Monday following disruptions in the distribution network of Reliance Infrastructure.

Chennai: The Madras High Court issued notice to the CBSE on a petition that sought the cancellation of the process of selection under the NEET. According to the petition the questions in Tamil were different from
English.

Kolkata: The Calcutta high court has taken the first step to vacate the 25 critical buildings on Brabourne Road and served legal notice to their owners.

Bengaluru: Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds returned to Bengaluru late on Monday night, causing power outage in several parts.

Delhi: Delhi saw coolest day in May in last 7 years on Monday. The maximum temperature dropped eleven degrees below normal, at 29.4 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai: An Air India flight that was scheduled for Bhubaneswar was forced to return to the Mumbai airport after its pilot detected smoke in the cockpit.

Chennai: Nearly three dozen children’s homes have been asked to shut down in the city in the first week of May as they were not registered under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Bengaluru: Walls of the entrances to the will be designed to resemble the Bengaluru fort, as the authorities are keen to make it a part of city’s heritage and culture.

First Published | 23 May 2017 11:08 AM
