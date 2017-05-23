LIVE TV
  3. Sports Wrap: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals announce return to IPL; Ex-Man U’s David Moyes steps down & more

Sports Wrap: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals announce return to IPL; Ex-Man U’s David Moyes steps down & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 23 May 2017 10:39 AM

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma suffered a 50% match-fee cut after he showed dissent over an umpire’s decision during Sunday’s IPL final against the Rising Pune Supergiant.

A day after the Mumbai Indians clinched their third IPL title, former champions Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals announced their return to the league next season after serving a 2-year-ban for spot-fixing.

PV Sindhu was the only shuttler to score a win in India’s tie against Denmark at the Sudirman Cup on Monday. Denmark registered a 4-1 win over India at the mixed team championship in Gold Coast.

Thailand went the full five matches to defeat Hong Kong 3-2 while Taiwan cruised past Russia 4-1 as Day Two of the 2017 Sudirman Cup wrapped up Monday in Gold Coast, Australia.

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes stepped down as Sunderland boss on Monday following the club’s relegation from the English Premier League due to a dismal show in the 2016-17 season.

First Published | 23 May 2017 10:37 AM
Read News On:

2-year-ban for spot-fixing

Mumbai Indians captain

Sudirman Cup

