Top 5 stories making news in the World of Business

The government has said that the goods and services tax that will be rolled out from July 1, will benefit consumers as it will bring down the tax incidence on smartphones, medical devices and cement. The present tax

incidence on smartphones is 13.5%, which will come down to 12% under GST. Similarly, the present tax incidence on medical devices is more than 13%, while under GST it will come down to 12%.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced several steps to bring down the ballooning non-performing assets in the system. Steps to be taken will include: reconstitution of oversight committee, bigger role for credit

rating agencies and formation of a committee of its independent board members. As per its reconstitution, the oversight committee that currently has only 2 members will be expanded to include more.

Government-run Air India plans to raise around Rs 80 crore through sale of its 7 properties, including some land parcels, as a part of its asset monetisation plan. The national carrier will sell its exclusive properties

in the form of parcel, flats located at prime location in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Trivandrum through e-auction process by state-run auctioneer MSTC. The monetisation is a part of its restructuring plan that was formulated in

2012.

Paytm’s payments bank opened on Monday after a delay of nearly a year. The 3rd such bank in India, after Airtel and India Post, the Paytm payments bank will offer customers a 4% annual interest rate as well as cash back on

deposits; this is the lowest among the 3 payments banks-Airtel offers about 7.3% interest and India Post about 5.5% annually. It will allow accounts to be opened with 0 balance.

Uday Kotak, head of Kotak Mahindra Bank, sold a less than 1% stake in the lender in stock market transactions on Monday, complying with a Reserve Bank of India order to cut his holding. The central bank had told Kotak to lower

his holding in the bank to 30% by June end. On Monday, Kotak sold 18 million shares in the lender for Rs. 1,687 crore, lowering his ownership of the bank to 29.79 per cent, according to a regulatory filing.

First Published | 23 May 2017 10:50 AM