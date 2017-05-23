LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Top 5 stories making news in the World of Business

Top 5 stories making news in the World of Business

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 23 May 2017 10:50 AM

The government has said that the goods and services tax that will be rolled out from July 1, will benefit consumers as it will bring down the tax incidence on smartphones, medical devices and cement. The present tax
incidence on smartphones is 13.5%, which will come down to 12% under GST. Similarly, the present tax incidence on medical devices is more than 13%, while under GST it will come down to 12%.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced several steps to bring down the ballooning non-performing assets in the system. Steps to be taken will include: reconstitution of oversight committee, bigger role for credit
rating agencies and formation of a committee of its independent board members. As per its reconstitution, the oversight committee that currently has only 2 members will be expanded to include more.

Government-run Air India plans to raise around Rs 80 crore through sale of its 7 properties, including some land parcels, as a part of its asset monetisation plan. The national carrier will sell its exclusive properties
in the form of parcel, flats located at prime location in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Trivandrum through e-auction process by state-run auctioneer MSTC. The monetisation is a part of its restructuring plan that was formulated in
2012.

Paytm’s payments bank opened on Monday after a delay of nearly a year. The 3rd such bank in India, after Airtel and India Post, the Paytm payments bank will offer customers a 4% annual interest rate as well as cash back on
deposits; this is the lowest among the 3 payments banks-Airtel offers about 7.3% interest and India Post about 5.5% annually. It will allow accounts to be opened with 0 balance.

Uday Kotak, head of Kotak Mahindra Bank, sold a less than 1% stake in the lender in stock market transactions on Monday, complying with a Reserve Bank of India order to cut his holding. The central bank had told Kotak to lower
his holding in the bank to 30% by June end. On Monday, Kotak sold 18 million shares in the lender for Rs. 1,687 crore, lowering his ownership of the bank to 29.79 per cent, according to a regulatory filing.

First Published | 23 May 2017 10:50 AM
Read News On:

Bengaluru and Trivandrum

monetisation plan

paytm payments

services tax

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

RBI to recast oversight committee to deal with bad loans

Entertainment

Singer Ariana Grande expresses shock over Manchester Arena blast

National

BJP’s refusal to allow Mayawati a helicopter ride to Saharanpur draws BSP supremo’s ire

Sports

Former Moto GP champion Nicky Hayden dies in crash while cycling

More Videos

NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 5 metros

Sports Wrap: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals announce return to IPL; Ex-Man U’s David Moyes steps down & more

World Crime: Gunmen in Kabul kill German woman; 40 arrested for drug trafficking in Brazil; & more

Top 5 stories from Around the World

Crime Watch: Boys stripped and paraded for stealing; demonetised notes worth 90 lakh seized & more

Top 5 stories making news in the World of Business

NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 5 metros

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiant to clash for glory

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.