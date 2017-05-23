LIVE TV
  World Crime: Park Geun-hye due to go on trial; 2 men to be caned after being caught in Gay act; & more

World Crime: Park Geun-hye due to go on trial; 2 men to be caned after being caught in Gay act; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 23 May 2017 1:13 PM

South Korea’s former President Park Geun-hye is due to go on trial for corruption, the latest stage in her dramatic fall from grace. She is facing charges including bribery, abusing state power and leaking state secrets.

The FBI is investigating as a possible hate crime the fatal stabbing of a black student visiting the University of Maryland at College Park. A prosecutor says that it is too soon to call the incident as a hate crime.

Gambia’s former president stole at least $50m from the state before he left the country in January. Yahya Jammeh is accused of withdrawing the money via a state telecoms company.

Two men are to be caned on Tuesday in the Indonesian province of Aceh after being caught in the Gay act. Homosexuality is illegal in Aceh, the only province which exercises Islamic law.

Jury selection began in a criminal trial against comedian Bill Cosby on felony charges of sexual assault. The actor-comedian is charged with drugging and molesting a Temple University’s woman at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

First Published | 23 May 2017 1:13 PM
