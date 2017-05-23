At the Movies with Anupama Chopra

Anupama Chopra is a very well known author, journalist and a film critic. She has written several books on Indian cinema and has been a film critic and a TV Host. She has written about the Hindi film industry since 1993 and has explored cinema in several mediums – print, television and digital. In 2000 she has also won the National Film Award for Best Book on Cinema.

Today Anupama has carved a niche for herself.

At the Movies with Anupama Chopra is a soon to be launched show on NewsX. The weekend show show of 24 mins will have interviews with the Stars and film reviews of the week.

The interviews will be of talent from hindi film industry and also Hollywood and will be pegged on the release of the week. The interviews will be in a conversational style and easy along with being well-researched.

First Published | 23 May 2017 9:07 PM