NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 5 metros

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 24 May 2017 11:08 AM

Delhi: Services on the Delhi Metro’s Violet Line were severely affected on Tuesday due to the safety inspection of the upcoming stretch between ITO and Kashmere Gate stations. Commuters were left stranded on the route.

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport will add 10 exclusive buses for women to its fleet soon. NMMT officials said the State government has released Rs 2.5 crore to purchase the buses.

Kolkata: The state government has taken the first step towards rehabilitation of squatters holding up work between Noapara and Dakshineswar stretch. 202 families in the area will be relocated by the end of 2017.

Chennai: After the 7.4-km underground stretch of the Chennai Metro was inaugurated, there has been a good response from Chennaites. More than 2.82 lakh people took the Metro in the last 10 days. It has also led to issuing
1.23 lakh smartcards since inauguration.

Bengaluru: The horticulture department has planned to spend nearly Rs 1.5 crore to build a sunken garden and mini-Niagara waterfall at Lalbagh. This plan has drawn sharp criticism from heritage enthusiasts.

Delhi: Security of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is set for an overhaul as the airport operator is replacing 4,000 cameras apart from adding new ones. The move comes after cameras started developing snags.

Mumbai: The Mumbai University has announced that the elections for its governing bodies will be held in August. It has been functioning without elected members for two years.

Chennai: Two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Smart Cities Mission, its implementation is likely to kick off in Chennai. This year, Chennai will spend around Rs 100 crore to give itself a makeover.

Bengaluru: Double-decker buses are likely to return to Bengaluru’s roads. With the Centre publishing specifications for such buses, BMTC is expected to buy four or five of the vehicles by the year-end.

Kolkata: The Met department has predicted that a cyclonic circulation over South Bengal is likely to bring thunderstorm on Wednesday. The locals will  get respite from the hot and humid weather in the region.

