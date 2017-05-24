Top 5 stories making news in the World of Business

Finance minister Arun Jaitley, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the African Development Bank’s annual meet said that he was not in any doubt about implementation of GST from July 1. He said that consensus

building in the 14 meetings of the GST Council has been such that apart from 6 items there had not been a single vote against any issue and as such he was confident that the GST would roll out on time.

Tata Motors has reduced its managerial workforce by up to 1,500 people domestically as part of an organizational restructuring exercise. Tata Motors’ chief financial officer C Ramakrishnan said that the exercise was a

comprehensive one, which also factored in performance and leadership qualities. He further said that the exercise was carried out with a view to get ownership and accountability within the organization and not to cut

costs.

India’s largest e-commerce company Flipkart has signed a binding term-sheet to acquire rival Snapdeal and is scheduled to undertake commercial and financial diligence in the next few days. The term-sheet nominally values

the Gurugram-based Snapdeal at $1 billion; however, Flipkart will quote a final price after it completes a rigorous examination of Snapdeal’s books, which is expected to take 6-8 weeks to be done.

State-owned gas utility GAIL India has said that it has drawn up investment plans of Rs 30,000 crore for expansion. Chairman and MD, BS Tripathi said

that out of these Rs. 8,000 crore will be used for in the coal gasification, Rs. 1,500 crore for city gas and Rs 1,000 crore for breakwater water project. The company has already spent capex of Rs 2,180 crore in FY17 and

plans to spend Rs 4,261 crore in FY18 and Rs. 7,704 crore in FY19 for setting up pipelines, petrochemical and process plants.

Gurugram-based low cost carrier SpiceJet has announced a special anniversary sale as part of its 12th anniversary celebrations on May 23. The company will offer air tickets for as cheap as Rs. 12, that too without any taxes or

other surcharges. The sale kicked off on Tuesday, May 23 and will go on till Sunday, May 28th. It is valid for travel between June 26, 2017 and March 24, 2018.

24 May 2017