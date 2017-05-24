Sports Wrap: India stun Indonesia 4-1 in Sudirman Cup; Pro-Kabaddi League Season 5 to kick-off on July 28; & more

The Indian badminton team stormed past former champions Indonesia in the Sudirman Cup in Gold Coast on Tuesday. India stunned favourites Indonesia 4-1 to keep their hopes of making the knockout stage alive. World no. 3

Kidmabi Srikanth sailed past Jonatan Christie 21-15, 21-16 before Olympic silver medallist battled past Fitriani Fitriani 21-9, 21-19 to eke out a win in women’s singles. Later, the women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and N

Sikki Reddy managed another win to complete the rout.

Season 5 of the Pro-Kabaddi League will kick-off on July 28 with 12 teams taking part for the first time. As of now, eight teams have featured in the league. The fifth season will run over 13 weeks with 130 matches to be

played across 11 states. Around 350 players were put for auction held on Monday and Tuesday in which the Uttar Pradesh franchise made the most expensive buy of the season purchasing raider Nitin Tomar for Rs 93 lakh. At

Rs 81 lakh, Rohit Kumar received the second highest amount from Bengaluru.

Ajax’s UEFA Europa League final match with Manchester United has been overshadowed by the terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester on Monday. Ajax are seeking their first European title since UEFA Champions League

title in 1995. Seeking their seventh major trophy, Ajax will be playing their first European final since losing the 1996 Champions League final. They beat Lyon 5-4 on aggregate in a thrilling semi-final, while Manchester

United edged past Celta Vigo 2-1 in their semi-final.

Mexico and Germany drew 0-0 in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup Group B at the Daejeon World Cup Stadium on Tuesday. ‘El Tri’ was looking for three points that would have advanced them to the round of 16 games, while Germany needed

the victory after losing 2-0 against Venezuela in their previous game. Mexico were more aggressive in the first half and launched a number of offensives at the German post. However, Germany came out with much vigour in

the second half. Both the teams failed to score though.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Krasnodar on Tuesday before visiting a football academy in the city. The 2017 Confederations Cup is just 25 days away, with Putin and Infantino

claiming the pair enjoy good cooperation between FIFA, the Local Organising Committee, and the Russian authorities. The Confederations Cup is taking place from June the 17th until July the 2nd. Russia opens the competition against New Zealand at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

First Published | 24 May 2017 12:38 PM