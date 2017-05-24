LIVE TV
Chennai: Chennai Metro gets good response; Vandalur Zoo lands in trouble; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 24 May 2017 3:45 PM

Fans of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday protested against fringe outfits opposed to his political entry. 25 people were detained and lodged at a marriage hall in Tondiarpet.

After the 7.4-km underground stretch of the Chennai Metro was inaugurated, there has been a good response from the commuters as more than 2.82 lakh people took the Metro in the last 10 days.

Chennai Metro Water has said that it has taken measures to stop people from letting their drains into the Puzhal Lake. The action was taken after reports emerged of the lake being polluted.

The Vandalur Zoo authorities have been accused of spending Tamil Nadu government funds of Rs. 6.4 crore towards a night safari project without specific and official orders from the government.

In what is surely a bad news for Chennaites, the city will continue to be dry and hot at least during the next 2-3 days. It has experienced a trace of rain or two since the beginning of the month.

First Published | 24 May 2017 3:45 PM
