In your World — 2 explosions rock Jakarta; 1 more arrest in Manchester terror attack

Two explosions struck a bus station in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. Suspected suicide bombers killed three Indonesian police officers and wounded 10 people in blasts near the bus station. The wounded were rushed to a nearby city hospital. The explosions went off minutes apart on Wednesday night at Jakarta’s Kampung Melayu terminal. A bomb squad is investigating the explosions as heavily armed police and soldiers are guarding the area.

A seventh person has been arrested in the UK over the Manchester Arena bombing. The police have said that they are investigating a network. Police arrested the man in Nuneaton following searches. Suicide bomber killed 22 and injured 64 at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday. The bomber’s father and younger brother have been detained by militia in Libya. The UK Prime Minister Theresa Mayhas announced that the terror threat level is now at its highest level of “critical”, meaning more attacks may be imminent.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro’s is planning to rewrite the constitution and create a grassroots congress. A fresh clash has erupted between protestors and police in Caracas. Police cleared out the members from media from the spot. Protesters are upset over Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s plan to rewrite the constitution. The opposition has also been decrying Venezuela’s inflation, soaring crime and vast food shortages. The nearly two months of anti-government protests have left 55 people dead in the country.

According to Italian coastguards, at least 34 migrants including children have drowned after falling into the sea off the Libyan coast. An overcrowded boat was carrying about 500 migrants when it suddenly listed, sending about 200 people into the water. It is thought they may have been knocked off balance by a wave. The incident triggered a frantic operation to search for survivors. The central Mediterranean route for illegal migration to Europe is currently the busiest.

Rio de Janeiro state workers clashed with police during a demonstration against both President Michel Temer’s government. Around 300 people gathered to protest against pension reforms outside the legislative assembly as it voted to increase pension contributions by state workers. Many of the workers haven’t been paid in months due to the ongoing financial crisis in the country. When protesters attempted to enter the building to watch the vote, police responded by firing tear gas and rubber bullets at them.

First Published | 25 May 2017 10:44 AM