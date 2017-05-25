Business — Union Cabinet abolishes FIPB; India-Japan partnership to play key role in Asia-Africa corridor

The union cabinet on Wednesday approved dismantling of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board. The move was proposed in Finance Minster Arun Jaitley’s February budget. The abolition of FIPB removes a layer of decision-making for foreign direct investment approvals in 11sectors that needed prior government approval. The move comes as the Narendra Modi government marks its third anniversary.

The union cabinet gave its nod to the strategic partnership policy on Wednesday, flagging of the race for top defence firms to clinch manufacturing deals worth over $20 billion on offer over the next year. The strategic partnership policy allows the private sector to manufacture military platforms for the Army in collaboration with foreign firms. The private sector had been unhappy that so far most big government orders went to the public sector.

India’s alliance with Japan is set to play a key role in the proposed ‘Asia Africa Growth Corridor’, the idea for which emerged in November 2016 in a joint declaration signed by Prime Minister Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Japan has proposed to invest close to $200 billion in the project. The four main components of AAGC listed in the vision document include development and co-operation projects, quality infrastructure and institutional connectivity, capacity and skill enhancement and people-to-people partnership.

The central government may extend its Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik or UDAN scheme for seasonal operations too. For this, the aviation ministry is amending the UDAN scheme and will bid out more routes by August. Six changes are being considered under UDAN for which stakeholders view is being sought, and a meeting for the same is scheduled for June 7.

The centre has raised the fair and remunerative price for sugarcane for the 2017-2018 season from Rs 25 to Rs 255 a quintal. This is the first increase in two years and it comes on the back of mills getting a boost from improving sugar prices. The Fair and Remunerative Price is a recommendation to states, which can raise it, on a minimum price that mills have to pay to cane farmers. The fair price hike will impact more than 50 million farmers.

First Published | 25 May 2017 10:36 AM