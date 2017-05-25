Snap Sports — Man United clinches Europa League title; India to meet China in Sudirman Cup quarters

India entered the knockout stage of the 2017 Sudirman Cup badminton on Wednesday, despite Denmark’s fighting 3-2 win over Denmark in Australia’s Gold Coast. This is just the second occasion when India have made the last eight of the mixed team championship after 2011. India finished second in the Group 1D behind Denmark, while Indonesia finished in the third place. India benefitted from their stunning 4-1 win over Indonesia on Tuesday and are now scheduled to meet China in the quarters.

A top Indian athlete on Wednesday was suspended for reportedly testing positive of using a banned performance enhancing substance called Meldonium. Without disclosing the name of the athlete, the National Anti Doping Agency said that around 20 syringes of the banned substance were recovered from the athlete’s hostel room. Left embarrassed, the Athletics Federation of India is now planning to seek details from its coaches explaining the cause of the incident. The AFI will then decide on the further course of action.

Manchster United clinched the Europa League title on an emotional night following the terror attack during the Ariana Grande concert killing 22 people on Tuesday. Both sides observed a minute’s silence before the start of the game to pay homage to the victims of the attack. Paul Pogba put the Red Devils ahead in the 18th minute, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled the lead three minutes into the second half to hand Man U their second major title of the season. Man U also confirmed their Champions League berth.

Argentina and FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi landed in further trouble on Wednesday when the Spanish Supreme Court rejected his tax fraud appeal and retained his sentence in the case. The top Court held up the sentence with fine against the striker. Messi, along with his father Jorge Messi, was found guilty of tax fraud by a Spanish court last July, following which the duo were sentenced to a 21-month prison. Spanish tax authorities filed a tax fraud case against the Messis back in 2013.

Former U.S Open Champion Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro suffered a shock second round defeat the Lyon Open on Wednesday. Del Potro went down 6-7, 4-6 to Portugal’s Gastao Elias, who is at a lowly 125th in the current ATP rankings. After losing the match, Del Potro admitted to persistent shoulder and back issues putting his French Open participation in doubt for a fifth straight season. The draw of the French Grand Slam will be declared on Friday with the tournament starting on Sunday.

