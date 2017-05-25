Bengaluru—Karnataka has highest number of MBBS seats; authorities wake up to environmental damage in city

According to the Medical Council Of India, Karnataka has the highest number of MBBS seats, thereby producing the highest number of doctors. The state has 8750 seats and 350 more are to be added.

Authorities have finally woken up to the environmental damage in the city, and have brought microbreweries under their scanner to check whether they are flouting water discharge norms

The BBMP has said that as of Wednesday as many as 7.5 lakh property owners have paid property tax and availed of the 5% rebate facility. The rebate period ends on 30th May.

Family members of Dementia patients are distressed over the paucity of trained professional caregivers. Only a few institutes in the country provide formal training to caregivers.

Corporate offices and workspaces across bengaluru are hiring artists to give a twist to their work spaces. It’s a win-win for the artists as well as showcasing their work in offices gives them exposure.

First Published | 25 May 2017 2:19 PM