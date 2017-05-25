Kolkata — Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi; state govt to set up appellate tribunals

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will give a courtesy call to Prime Minister Modi and present to him the demands of the state. She is also scheduled to meet opposition leaders on Friday.

The UK’s new system for issuing travel visas is facing teething problems, thereby delaying the process. Now, agents and travellers fear the wait may be prolonged after the Manchester terror attack.

The state government will cancel the registration of colleges that exceed their intake capacity from the present session. An announcement in this regard was made by the state education minister.

The state government will soon set up common appellate tribunals in institutes to adjudicate disciplinary matters against employees. This will be a legal platform for all teaching and non-teaching staff.

Pre-Monsoon activity is likely to commence again over Kolkata by the weekend. However, conditions do not favour good rains. The rainfall will be in patches and no heavy showers are foreseen.

First Published | 25 May 2017 2:19 PM