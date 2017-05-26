LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 5 metros

NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 5 metros

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 26 May 2017 12:43 PM

Bengaluru: The BBMP started to clear refused-derived fuel from the Karnataka Compost Development Corporation plant in HSR Layout on trial basis.

Delhi: Once operations start of the heritage line metro, Kashmere Gate will become the biggest interchange station. It will see passengers on the Red, Yellow and Violet lines interchanging lines, decongesting Rajeev Chowk.

Mumbai: BMC has installed new cameras on the Marine Drive to catch speeding bikes and rash drivers. According to the traffic police speeding of bikes is a serious problem and the cameras should be helpful.

Chennai: Directions have been issued to all transport and police officers in the State to initiate action for cancellation of driving licences in traffic violation cases. The direction comes after order from the Supreme Court.

Kolkata: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is set to meet private school on May 31 to discuss the fee hike debate. This will be the first step towards the consultative process that Mamata promised in March.

Delhi:The National Green Tribunal has directed the three municipal corporations to submit a list of all unauthorised colonies around the capital, where there is a shortage of toilets. The shortage is forcing people to go for open defecation.

Mumbai: The Indian institute of Technology, Mumbai has decided to increase the fees charged under various heads, including a 300 % hike in hostel rent. This comes after it introduced a 2-fold hike in its fee last year.

Bengalura: City Development Minister K.J. George has warned the BBMP to stop allowing construction debris to pile up on the city’s roads. The Minister was participating in a meeting on solid waste management when he warned the officials.

Chennai:The government will set up a mechanism to fast track clearances for industry setup within 30 days. The main focus will be on e-governance.

Kolkata: The state urban development and municipal affairs department is monitoring the Green cities mission scheme. All the 125 civic bodies in the state have been asked to take up in their area and establish more green spaces.

First Published | 26 May 2017 12:43 PM
Read News On:

BMP

K.J. George

Nagarothana

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 5 metros

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Auto sector projected to contribute 12% to GDP over next decade

Entertainment

Sachin A Billion Dreams movie review: You don’t have to be a cricket fan to love this Sachin bio-pic

National

Flag march by police in violence-hit Saharanpur villages

Sports

Portugal’s Marco Silva quits as Hull City manager

More Videos

Snap Sports — Man United clinches Europa League title; India to meet China in Sudirman Cup quarters

Bengaluru—Karnataka has highest number of MBBS seats; authorities wake up to environmental damage in city

Kolkata — Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi; state govt to set up appellate tribunals

In your World — 2 explosions rock Jakarta; 1 more arrest in Manchester terror attack

Business — Union Cabinet abolishes FIPB; India-Japan partnership to play key role in Asia-Africa corridor

Chennai: Chennai Metro gets good response; Vandalur Zoo lands in trouble; & more

Sports Wrap: India stun Indonesia 4-1 in Sudirman Cup; Pro-Kabaddi League Season 5 to kick-off on July 28; & more

Top 5 stories making news in the World of Business

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.