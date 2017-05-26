NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 5 metros

Bengaluru: The BBMP started to clear refused-derived fuel from the Karnataka Compost Development Corporation plant in HSR Layout on trial basis.

Delhi: Once operations start of the heritage line metro, Kashmere Gate will become the biggest interchange station. It will see passengers on the Red, Yellow and Violet lines interchanging lines, decongesting Rajeev Chowk.

Mumbai: BMC has installed new cameras on the Marine Drive to catch speeding bikes and rash drivers. According to the traffic police speeding of bikes is a serious problem and the cameras should be helpful.

Chennai: Directions have been issued to all transport and police officers in the State to initiate action for cancellation of driving licences in traffic violation cases. The direction comes after order from the Supreme Court.

Kolkata: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is set to meet private school on May 31 to discuss the fee hike debate. This will be the first step towards the consultative process that Mamata promised in March.

Delhi:The National Green Tribunal has directed the three municipal corporations to submit a list of all unauthorised colonies around the capital, where there is a shortage of toilets. The shortage is forcing people to go for open defecation.

Mumbai: The Indian institute of Technology, Mumbai has decided to increase the fees charged under various heads, including a 300 % hike in hostel rent. This comes after it introduced a 2-fold hike in its fee last year.

Bengalura: City Development Minister K.J. George has warned the BBMP to stop allowing construction debris to pile up on the city’s roads. The Minister was participating in a meeting on solid waste management when he warned the officials.

Chennai:The government will set up a mechanism to fast track clearances for industry setup within 30 days. The main focus will be on e-governance.

Kolkata: The state urban development and municipal affairs department is monitoring the Green cities mission scheme. All the 125 civic bodies in the state have been asked to take up in their area and establish more green spaces.