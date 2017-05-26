LIVE TV
  Chennai-Trichy stretch, hotels and restaurants to observe shutdown on May 30

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 26 May 2017 1:17 PM

Directions have been issued to all transport and police officers in the state to initiate action for cancellation of driving licenses in traffic violation cases. The direction comes after order from the Supreme Court.

The government will set up a mechanism to fast track clearances for industry setup within 30 days. The main focus will be on e-governance.

The Rail Vikas Nigam limited has completed the doubling of Chennai-Trichy stretch. Trains on the Chennai-Trichy section can now touch a maximum speed of 100 kmph and can complete the 334 km journey in 4 hours.

The Medical Council of India has given approval for 305 additional post-graduation masters degree seats in government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. In all, there were 1,188 postgraduate medical seats in these colleges last year.

Hotels and restaurants across Tamil Nadu will observe a one-day shutdown on May 30 as a mark of disagreement with the exorbitant tax rates under the much-awaited Goods and Services Tax Bill, which is to be rolled out on July 1.

First Published | 26 May 2017 1:15 PM
Chennai- Trichy stretch

Rail Vikas nigam

Chennai-Trichy stretch, hotels and restaurants to observe shutdown on May 30

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

