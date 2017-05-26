Crix Wrap —Indian cricket team arrives in England for Champions Trophy; BCCI invites applications for team India coach

LIVE TV
By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 26 May 2017 3:22 PM

Team India, led by Virat Kohli, arrived in England on Thursday ahead of their title defence of the ICC Champions Trophy. The tournament will begin on June 1 and will see India play Pakistan in their opening match on June 4. Before that, India will be playing two practice matches before the actual competition starts. They take on New Zealand in the first practice match on May 28 and then face Bangladesh in the second warm-up game on May 30. However, India have not played 50-over cricket since beating England 2-1 in a thrilling three-match series in January.

The BCCI has sent out a statement inviting applications for Anil Kumble’s role as the team’s head coach. Less than a week ago Anil Kumble sat across the table with the Committee of Administrators to negotiate a pay hike for cricketers, coaches and support staff. He also suggested that the coach be allotted a berth in the national selection committee. The BCCI’s three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprises Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate.

The top brass of the Pakistan Cricket Board is supposed to meet their counterparts from BCCI in Dubai later this month. The meeting has been scheduled on May 29th as part of an attempt to resolve the issues between the two boards. The PCB has sent a notice of intent to the BCCI claiming compensation of around 69.4 million US Dollars for India not honouring the MOU signed between the two boards in 2014 to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. Pakistan under the MoU is supposed to host four of the series.

First Published | 26 May 2017 3:22 PM
