Tech & You — Japanese company invents new laundry robot & more

An unmanned NASA spaceship circling Jupiter has spotted massive cyclones at the gas giant’s poles, revealing stunning new details about our solar system’s largest planet. A NASA statement described the planet as a complex, gigantic, turbulent entity that is far different from what scientists previously thought. A look at Jupiter’s poles has shown they are covered with dozens of densely clustered storms, possibly dropping hail or snow. Researchers found signs of ammonia welling up from the deep atmosphere and forming giant weather systems.

A study by the McMaster University in Canada has revealed that regular intake of probiotics live bacteria and yeasts, which are well known to be good for the digestive system, may also relieve symptoms of depression. IBS affects the large intestine and patients suffering from abdominal pain and altered bowel habits like diarrhea and constipation. They are also frequently affected by chronic anxiety or depression. The food items are also associated with changes in multiple brain areas involved in mood control.

HP Inc launched new premium portfolio series of ENVY x360, Spectre x2 and ENVY laptops. Spectre x2 runs on 7th generation Intel Core processors, which has stainless steel hinges, and Windows Ink certified a pen-a pressure sensitive device. In natural silk gold colors silver and the HP ENVY 13 and ENVY 17 laptops offer a durable metal chassis. The devices have sleek, angular lift hinges that allow the fan.

A Japanese company has invented a new laundry robot named as FoldiMate. The company plans to bring the laundry wizards to the international market by the end of this year. The device bills itself as “your laundry-folding friend.” It will do the basic work of washing, drying and folding of laundry. The device will use the algorithm, which is similar to that of the calculator.

Rocket Lab, a Silicon Valley-funded space launch company, launched the maiden flight of its battery-powered, 3D printed rocket from New Zealand’s remote Mahia Peninsula. The successful launch of a low cost, 3D-printed rocket is an important step in the commercial race to bring down financial and logistical barriers to space while also making the country an unlikely space hub. Bad weather had delayed the rocket from taking off three times earlier this week.