Socially Online — Instagram introduces new features; Linkedin launches new website

Twitter has rolled out Aboriginal And Torres Strait Islander Flag Emojis. The move comes as Australians recognise the 50th anniversary of the landmark 1967 referendum, National Sorry Day, and celebrate the beginning of the AFL Indigenous round. This emoji is a global first for Twitter. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flag emojis have long been sought by Indigenous social media users.

Facebook is focusing on some of the biggest names on its platform to create video shows. The social media giant has signed deals with and Refinery29 to produce original and exclusive video shows. Many of these companies are also being paid by Facebook to produce live and on-demand video for the news feed every month.

Instagram has introduced two new features to its Direct messaging service, bringing support for landscape and portrait photo/ video orientations along with the ability to send website links. The users will also be able to see links automatically generated for phone numbers and addresses sent via Instagram Direct. The support for links in Instagram Direct is now available on Android and iOS with an update to version 10.22, but the landscape/portrait mode support is only available on iOS.

Linkedin has launched a new website to help university graduates find jobs. The website that aggregates information for LinkedIn members from a particular college or university helps students to find like-minded fellow alumni who might be able to help them get a foot in the door at their company. Each institution has its own LinkedIn page. There is a tab on the page, which allows users to see current students and graduates of the school and their LinkedIn profile.

Topsgroup Chairman has forayed into the consumer-to-consumer segment with the launch of an on-demand home services marketplace app called Cheep, in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Cheep is a one-stop solution, bringing consumers and home service professionals together on a single technology-driven platform, which empowers users to find any home service at the tap of a button.