Business — Ravi Shankar Prasad convenes meeting with leading IT companies; 72 real estate entities owe Noida authority Rs 9,993 crore

On Friday, the sensex scaled the 31k peak for the first time in history and closed 278 points higher at 31,028 points. BSE data showed that it took 22 trading sessions to rally from 30k to 31k, compared to 558 trading sessions to rally to 30k from 29k. In Friday’ session, Tata Steel was the top sensex gainer, closing with a 5.5% gain while ITC closed 3% higher and Reliance 2.5%. Nifty too crossed the 9600 mark but closed at 9595 points.

IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has convened a meeting with CEOs of leading IT companies to allay fears of job losses in the sector. Calling the Indian ecosystem robust and promising, Prasad said he was surpeised at reports about mass layoffs at IT firms. Even industry group NASSCOM has estimated that there will be 2.5-3 million new job by 2025. It said reports about mass layoffs by IT companies were incorrect.

Buoyed by government’s push for electric vehicles, Mahindra and Mahindra has decided to ramp up its output of e-cars from 400 to 5000 per month. This will make it the first automaker in the country whose 10% output will constitute of electric vehicles. Mahindra is expecting cab aggregators to create a market in India first and the company has already entered into a partnership with Ola, while other tie-ups are also on the cards.

As many as 72 real estate companies owe the Noida authority a whopping Rs 9,993 crores as on March 31st 2017. This money is owed to the authority against land allotted to the builders in various housing projects. The top 3 defaulters are Unitech, Amrapali and Aims Max Gardenia Developers Pvt limited. The Noida authority has uploaded all details of defaulters on its website in a bid to make the house purchasing process more transparent for buyers, while holding the builders accountable.

OPEC and the shale oil industry has put a hold on its fight to initiate talks to discuss how both can co-exist. OPEC and non-OPEC countries decided on Thursday to extend oil production cut till March 2018 to boost global oil prices. But Opec now realizes that its supply cuts offer ways for the US shale industry to deliver higher profits. Acknowledgin competition from Shale, OPEC has decided to keep just enough supply on the market to keep Shale at bay for now.