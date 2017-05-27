In your World — Egypt confirms airstrike against Islamic State militants; 15 Afghan soldiers killed by Taliban

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has confirmed that Egyptian fighter jets have struck militant bases in eastern Libya in retaliation for an attack by suspected Islamic State group militants that killed 28 Christians. The warplanes targeted the headquarters of the Shura Council in the city of Derna, where local militias are known to be linked to al-Qaida. The president has said that he would not hesitate to strike terrorist camps anywhere. He promised to protect the people from the evil and appealed to US President Donald Trump for help.

At least 15 Afghan soldiers have been killed in an attack by the Taliban on a military base in Kandahar province. The attack came four days after 10 Afghan soldiers were killed when Taliban militants stormed another base in the same area. The US and other Nato allies are considering sending thousands more troops to back up the Afghan military as it battles the insurgency. US combat operations against the Taliban officially ended in 2014, but Special Forces have continued to provide support to Afghan troops.

Clashes between police and protesters were reported as the Venezuelan opposition once again took to the streets of Caracas, in what they’ve dubbed the March of the Liberators. Protesters attempted to march toward the Heroes of the Revolution Plaza, where they planned to pay homage to the fallen victims of the street protests that have paralyzed the South American nation for over 50 days. At least 55 people have been killed, over 1,000 have been injured and 2,700 have been arrested since the anti-government protests to oust President Nicolas Maduro began nearly seven weeks ago.

Flooding and mudslides to monsoon rains have left at least 91 people dead and more than 100 missing in Sri Lanka. About 20,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in the south and west of the country. Military boats and helicopters have been sent to help rescue operations. The flooding is believed to be the worst since May, 2003. The Sri Lankan government has appealed to the UN and to neighbouring countries for assistance. The government has claimed that foreign ministry will continue to monitor the flood situation and seek assistance as required in consultation with the ministry of disaster management.

The Pentagon, headquarter of the United States Department of Defence will try to shoot down an intercontinental-range missile for the first time in a test next week. The goal is to more closely simulate a North Korean ICBM aimed at the U.S. homeland. The American interceptor succeeded in nine of 17 attempts against missiles of less-than-intercontinental range since 1999. The interceptor system has been in place since 2004, but it has never been used in combat or fully tested.