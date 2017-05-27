Sports Wrap — Manchester City signs Monaco’s Bernardo Silva; India’s campaign at 2017 Sudirman Cup ends

India’s valiant campaign at the 2017 Sudirman Cup badminton tournament came to an end on Friday when the ninth seeds lost 0-3 to 10-time champions China.The mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Satwiksairaj went down fighting to Lu Kai and Huang Yaqiong 21-16, 13-21, 21-16. Kidambi Srikanth faced Olympic champion Chen Long next in the men’s singles and ultimately was put aside 21-16, 21-17 making it 2-0 for China. In the men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty suffered a 9-21, 11-21 loss, leaving women’s singles and women’s doubles ties as dead rubbers.

Versatile Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has reportedly signed up for English football major Manchester City. The winger, who was instrumental in Monaco’s Ligue 1 title winning campaign recently, is said to have inked a whopping 55 million US dollar deal with the club. The 22-year-old former Benfica player will join the club ranks on July 1, a statement released by the club on Friday confirmed.

Angers are all set to take on the footballing powerhouse of France- Paris Saint Germain in the French Cup final at the Stade De France on Saturday. The odds are against Angers, who will look to cause the biggest upset in their history against the PSG. On the other hand, the aim for PSG coach Unai Emery and skipper Thiago Silva is to win a third trophy of the season after lifting the League Cup and the Champions’ trophy last summer. Both teams spent an hour training on the Stade de France pitch on Friday.

Jo-Wilfred Tsonga of France is through to his first clay-court final after beating Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in three sets at the Lyon Open on Friday. Tsonga earned the ticket to final beating the Georgian 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Tsonga will now face Tomas Berdych of the Czech in the final and is aiming for a 15th career title. Meanwhile, Berdych got through to his first ATP Tour final in ten months after beating Canada’s Milos Raonic in straight sets in the other semi-final. The Czech registered a 7-6, 7-6 victory.

Former US Open Champion Australia’s Samantha Stosur entered the Strasbourg International tournament women’s singles final on Friday beating China’s Shuai Peng 7-6, 6-4 in the second semi-final match. Emerging triumphant in an hour and 55 minute-long battle, Stosur ensured that it would be an all-Australian affair in the summit clash after setting a date with compatriot Daria Gavrilova. Gavrilova, on her part, put off the challenge from defending champion Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2 in the first semi-final.