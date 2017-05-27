LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Kolkata — Several eateries in New Market area operating without food safety licences; Chingrihata flyover to be closed for over a month

Kolkata — Several eateries in New Market area operating without food safety licences; Chingrihata flyover to be closed for over a month

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 27 May 2017 3:04 PM

An anti-food adulteration drive found that several popular eateries in New market area were operating without food safety licenses and the condition in these restaurants was also deplorable.

The NGT, Eastern Zone Bench has directed the railways to take necessary action on eight points of Howrah station raised by applicant and environment activist Subhas Datta.

The toy train service linking New Jalpaiguri with Darjeeling will run daily from May 28. So far, the train ran just thrice a week. The daily ride will help thousands of tourists to Darjeeling.

IISER is likely to follow the IIT’S councelling model to acclimatize their students at the Mohanpur campus, where, on May 1, student Sagar Mandal was found hanging in his hostel room.

The chingrihata flyover may be closed to traffic for over a month due to repair works and redesigning of the EM bypass stretch between the Chingrihata and Beliaghata crossings.

First Published | 27 May 2017 3:04 PM
Read News On:

anti-food

Beliaghata

Beliaghata crossings

Chingrihata

Eastern Zone Bench

environment activist

hostel room

Howrah Station

IISER

Mohanpur campus

New Jalpaiguri

Sagar Mandal

Subhas Datta

toy train service

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Kolkata — Several eateries in New Market area operating without food safety licences; Chingrihata flyover to be closed for over a month

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

India extends $500-mn credit line to Mauritius

Entertainment

Rahman congratulates Aamir for success of ‘Dangal’ in China

National

Saharanpur borders sealed ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit

Sports

Classic Mourinho takes a jibe at critics after Europa League victory

More Videos

Bengaluru — K’taka CM writes to Goa CM on Mahadayi water dispute; NGT pulls up govt on protection of lakes

Sports Wrap — Manchester City signs Monaco’s Bernardo Silva; India’s campaign at 2017 Sudirman Cup ends

Business — Ravi Shankar Prasad convenes meeting with leading IT companies; 72 real estate entities owe Noida authority Rs 9,993 crore

In your World — Egypt confirms airstrike against Islamic State militants; 15 Afghan soldiers killed by Taliban

Socially Online — Instagram introduces new features; Linkedin launches new website

Tech & You — Japanese company invents new laundry robot & more

Crix Wrap —Indian cricket team arrives in England for Champions Trophy; BCCI invites applications for team India coach

Chennai-Trichy stretch, hotels and restaurants to observe shutdown on May 30

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.