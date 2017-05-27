Kolkata — Several eateries in New Market area operating without food safety licences; Chingrihata flyover to be closed for over a month

An anti-food adulteration drive found that several popular eateries in New market area were operating without food safety licenses and the condition in these restaurants was also deplorable.

The NGT, Eastern Zone Bench has directed the railways to take necessary action on eight points of Howrah station raised by applicant and environment activist Subhas Datta.

The toy train service linking New Jalpaiguri with Darjeeling will run daily from May 28. So far, the train ran just thrice a week. The daily ride will help thousands of tourists to Darjeeling.

IISER is likely to follow the IIT’S councelling model to acclimatize their students at the Mohanpur campus, where, on May 1, student Sagar Mandal was found hanging in his hostel room.

The chingrihata flyover may be closed to traffic for over a month due to repair works and redesigning of the EM bypass stretch between the Chingrihata and Beliaghata crossings.