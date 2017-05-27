Bengaluru — K’taka CM writes to Goa CM on Mahadayi water dispute; NGT pulls up govt on protection of lakes

Karnataka Chief minister Siddahramaiah has written to his Goa counterpart Manohar Parrikar for talks on Mahadayi water dispute. The Karnataka cm is making renewed efforts to find an amicable solution to the dispute.

Intelligence agencies are conducting separate enquiries to see if the three Pakistani nationals and an Indian citizen who were arrested in Bengaluru on May 24 are part of a terrorist outfit or a sleeper cell.

The Department of Tourism and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation have tied up with cab aggregator Ola to offer local sightseeing tours to popular destinations in and around Bengaluru.

The NGT has directed the State government to submit a status report listing exactly what the government is doing to define and protect buffer zones around lakes and major drains.

Social Health Activists in Tumakuru are being siphoned off of incentives by the district vector borne disease control officer. A sum of Rs 31.67 lakh was meant to be incentives.