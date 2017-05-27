LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Bengaluru — K’taka CM writes to Goa CM on Mahadayi water dispute; NGT pulls up govt on protection of lakes

Bengaluru — K’taka CM writes to Goa CM on Mahadayi water dispute; NGT pulls up govt on protection of lakes

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 27 May 2017 2:55 PM

Karnataka Chief minister Siddahramaiah has written to his Goa counterpart Manohar Parrikar for talks on Mahadayi water dispute. The Karnataka cm is making renewed efforts to find an amicable solution to the dispute.

Intelligence agencies are conducting separate enquiries to see if the three Pakistani nationals and an Indian citizen who were arrested in Bengaluru on May 24 are part of a terrorist outfit or a sleeper cell.

The Department of Tourism and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation have tied up with cab aggregator Ola to offer local sightseeing tours to popular destinations in and around Bengaluru.

The NGT has directed the State government to submit a status report listing exactly what the government is doing to define and protect buffer zones around lakes and major drains.

Social Health Activists in Tumakuru are being siphoned off of incentives by the district vector borne disease control officer. A sum of Rs 31.67 lakh was meant to be incentives.

First Published | 27 May 2017 2:55 PM
Read News On:

Department of Tourism

Karnataka Chief minister Siddahramaiah

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation

Social Health Activists

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Bengaluru — K’taka CM writes to Goa CM on Mahadayi water dispute; NGT pulls up govt on protection of lakes

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

India extends $500-mn credit line to Mauritius

Entertainment

Rahman congratulates Aamir for success of ‘Dangal’ in China

National

Saharanpur borders sealed ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit

Sports

Classic Mourinho takes a jibe at critics after Europa League victory

More Videos

Sports Wrap — Manchester City signs Monaco’s Bernardo Silva; India’s campaign at 2017 Sudirman Cup ends

Business — Ravi Shankar Prasad convenes meeting with leading IT companies; 72 real estate entities owe Noida authority Rs 9,993 crore

In your World — Egypt confirms airstrike against Islamic State militants; 15 Afghan soldiers killed by Taliban

Socially Online — Instagram introduces new features; Linkedin launches new website

Tech & You — Japanese company invents new laundry robot & more

Crix Wrap —Indian cricket team arrives in England for Champions Trophy; BCCI invites applications for team India coach

Chennai-Trichy stretch, hotels and restaurants to observe shutdown on May 30

NewsX brings Top 10 stories from India’s 5 metros

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.