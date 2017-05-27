Whats Trending —Mahila Jaywardane named coach of Khulna Titans; Bernardo Silva signs a deal with Manchester City

Facebook: Former Sri Lankan captain Mahila Jaywardane has been named as the coach of Bangladesh Premiere League side Khulna Titans. Jaywardane was the coach of the Mumbai Indians side, who were crowned champions of the recently concluded IPL. This story is trending on Facebook.

Twitter: Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva has signed a 43 million pounds deal with Manchester CIty. Silva will join the club from Monaco on July 1.This story is trending on twitter.

Instagram: Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her relaxing in the pool and having a pleasant evening.

Actress Depika Padukone uploaded an image and captioned it ‘my favourite back in stock! Rs.1999/- promoting an online shopping site.

And British Singer and actress Rita Ora posted an image all dressed in white and promoting her new song is trending on Instagram.

Youtube: The official video of the song ‘There For You’ by Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan is out now and is trending on Youtube.