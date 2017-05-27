LIVE TV
Cricx Wrap — Australia beat Sri Lanka in warm-up match & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 27 May 2017 9:59 PM

Australia set off with a nice start in their bid to warm-up for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy as they edged past Sri Lanka by 2 wickets at the Oval in London on Friday. Australia won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat first, who put 318 runs on board for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Opening batsman Niroshan Dickwella scored 41 runs off just 30 balls. But the biggest contribution to Sri Lanka’s total was made by captain Angelo Mathews who got out for 95 runs. Riding on 137 runs from Aaron Finch and another 85 added by Travis Head, Australia reached the target with 2 balls to spare.

With some of the biggest records in Test cricket already credited to his name, legendary Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara added another feather to his cap on Friday when he hit an unbeaten 177 runs for Surrey against Essex in the English county championship. This was the fifth consecutive hundred from the Sri Lankan for his side Surrey this season making him the first cricketer to achieve the feat in the history of first-class cricket. Sanga, who is playing the final match of his first-class career, scored 136, 105, 114 and an unbeaten 116 in four consecutive innings before this.

Veteran Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday defended himself and clarified his stance on the recent comments he allegedly made on MS Dhoni’s selection in the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy. Slamming the Indian media and asking it not to blow his statement out of proportion, Bhajji said that he was targeting not Dhoni but national selectors, who did not even discuss his name for selection, through his comments. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday, Bhajji said that he never questioned Dhoni’s selection in the Champions Trophy team and shared a warm friendly relationship with him.

First Published | 27 May 2017 9:59 PM
