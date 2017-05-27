LIVE TV
  That's The Trend —Charity event Red Nose Day takes off on American Ninja Warrior TV show

That’s The Trend —Charity event Red Nose Day takes off on American Ninja Warrior TV show

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 27 May 2017 9:59 PM

The charity event Red Nose Day took-off on the American Ninja Warrior TV show with a new celebrity ready to take up the challange.

American professional Latin and ballroom dancer Derek Hough was on the show for the Celebrity Ninja Warrior run.

When he began his first try at the Fly Wheels, he started off with confidence, leaping to the first and making it to the second quickly and without incident.

On the third wheel, across the Fly Wheels, an obstacle consisting of three wheels suspended above a pool, he lost his grip and was sent plummeting into the water.

But he seemed undeterred by the incident and he tossed aside his blue tank top and prepared to retry. He gave it another go and surged forward to victory.

Once he found himself hanging from the second wheel and about to head for the third again, he hesitated for a while before taking the next jump.

Once Derek decided he was ready, he threw himself across to the third wheel, retained his hold on it and made it to the next platform. The crowd went wild after his success.

Finally, he ran up the show’s infamous Warped Wall and made his way to the top of it, posing shirtless and flexing his muscles as the audience cheered his triumph.

This video is trending on YouTube with over 1 Lakh views and counting.

First Published | 27 May 2017 9:59 PM
American Ninja Warrior TV show

American professional

Derek Hough

Fly Wheels

Red Nose

